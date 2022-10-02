47,543 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SGOL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

