5,877 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.19. 538,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,406. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.81 and a 200 day moving average of $505.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

