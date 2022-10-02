6,623 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $606,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,244 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.