Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 169,178 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 169,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $49.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 142,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,352. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

