Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741,900 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.15. 5,087,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

