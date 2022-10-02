Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,255,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 2,149,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

