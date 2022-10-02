Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,139 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ITOT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.54. 19,258,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,380. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63.

