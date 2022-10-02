Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

