Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,857 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 6,696,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

