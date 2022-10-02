Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,210,811 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.75. 5,972,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

