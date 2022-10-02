Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Achieves $54.05 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $54.05 million and $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,236,054 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

