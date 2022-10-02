Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $9,956,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,176,719 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,531,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 1,741,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,537. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

