Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Raised to €190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACXIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Acciona Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $177.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.29. Acciona has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

