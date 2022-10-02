Admiral Group’s (ADM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,819 ($34.06) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.13) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,472.69. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,301 ($39.89).

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.08%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.30), for a total transaction of £421,163.73 ($508,897.69). Also, insider Annette Court bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.