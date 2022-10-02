Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS AVIFY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,222. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

