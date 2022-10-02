AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 276.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AerCap by 47.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $148,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AER opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.