Aeternity Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.