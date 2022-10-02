Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.21. 2,524,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.