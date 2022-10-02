Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $154.67. 6,832,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

