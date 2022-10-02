Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,934,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. 16,124,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

