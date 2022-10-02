Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Africa Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HPMCF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

