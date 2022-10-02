Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of A stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

