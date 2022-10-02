Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Airbus Trading Down 0.5 %
EADSY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,022. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
