Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airbus Trading Down 0.5 %

EADSY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,022. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

