Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ KERN remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418,948. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.72. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akerna will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

