Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Tops $18.31 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

