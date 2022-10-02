Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $37.99.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.