Alchemist Price Hits $2.04 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00010556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.01 or 1.00037929 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

MIST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

