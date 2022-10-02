Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

