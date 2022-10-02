Algorand (ALGO) Trading 25% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00087410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00065219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007725 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,151,244 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

