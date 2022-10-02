AlinX (ALIX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

AlinX (ALIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. AlinX has a total market capitalization of $282,818.00 and approximately $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AlinX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AlinX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AlinX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AlinX

AlinX’s genesis date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AlinX is alinx.io.

AlinX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.