All.me (ME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $193.00

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One All.me coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. All.me has a market cap of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

All.me Coin Profile

All.me was first traded on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

