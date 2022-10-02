Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

