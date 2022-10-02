Alpaca City (ALPA) One Day Volume Tops $112,695.00

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Alpaca City coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca City has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca City has a market cap of $228,575.24 and approximately $112,695.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,315.37 or 0.99996401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082748 BTC.

Alpaca City Profile

Alpaca City (ALPA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca City’s official message board is medium.com/AlpacaCity. The official website for Alpaca City is alpaca.city.

Alpaca City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

