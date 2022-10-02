Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $39.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

