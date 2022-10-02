Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $40.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

