Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 504.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 30,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

