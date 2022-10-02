Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $386.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

