Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

