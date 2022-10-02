Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 367,236 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,236 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

