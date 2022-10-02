Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.78 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

