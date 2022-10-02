Alpha Quark Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005754 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token launched on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

