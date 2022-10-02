Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,444 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,623 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

