Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.95.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.