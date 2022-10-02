Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $72,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 670,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,076. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.93. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

