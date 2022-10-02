Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 236.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,376,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

