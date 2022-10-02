Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.11 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.