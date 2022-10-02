Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

