Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 148,633 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 31,419,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

