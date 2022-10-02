Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.