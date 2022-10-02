Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,468 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.95. 1,734,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

